Faridabad: 1 of 3 men who fired at Youtuber Elvish Yadav’s house caught after encounter

One of the three men involved in the indiscriminate firing on the house of YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Gurugram Sector 57 was caught after an encounter with the crime branch team in Faridabad, police said on Friday. Bullet marks on Elvish Yadav’s house after the shooting. (ANI Grab)

The encounter took place on Nimka Road connecting Faridpur village in Greater Faridabad between 4am and 4.30am on Friday, police said.

Investigators said that the suspect was identified as Ishant Gandhi, a native of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad. Multiple criminal cases are registered against him in several districts of Haryana including Gurugram and Faridabad.

They said he had sustained a bullet injury in his right leg while trying to flee after opening fire on the crime branch team.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad police, said that the crime branch team had tried to intercept Gandhi after receiving input about his movement towards Faridpur.

“As soon as police intercepted him, he opened fire on them. He fell from his motorcycle and tried to flee on foot. He fired four rounds targeting police,” he said.

Yadav said that the crime branch team, after initial warning to surrender, retaliated by opening fire during which he was shot in the leg and finally caught.

“He has been rushed to the civil hospital for treatment and will be formally arrested after doctors declared him medically fit. A motorcycle and a pistol along with empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot,” he said.

“He was one of the three suspects involved in opening fire on YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence. Several of his associates are on the run. Gurugram police will take him on remand for questioning in the firing case,” he said, adding that an attempt to murder case was registered against Gandhi at BPTP police station following the encounter.

Three armed suspects had fired more than two dozen rounds on Yadav’s house at 5.30am on August 17 after which an FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The Bhau gang had later taken the responsibility for the incident via a purported Instagram post claiming that Yadav and several other such YouTubers were promoting betting apps which have ruined several families.