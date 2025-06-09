Faridabad: 18-year-old woman rams SUV into cop car, flings home guard off bridge

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday after her speeding SUV hit a stationary police interceptor vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Faridabad’s Badoli bridge during a “joyride”, injuring a home guard and a constable, police said. The mangled remains of the police interceptor. (HT Photo)

The incident took place between 8.15am and 8.30am when a highway patrol unit in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was parked along the expressway to intercept speeding vehicles, police said. The team comprised an assistant sub-inspector, a constable, and a home guard, they added.

Police said the accused, Kritika Garg of Sector 28 in Faridabad, was driving a black Mahindra Scorpio-N at “over 100 km/h” when she lost control and hit home guard Deepak, 35, who was standing behind the Ertiga. The impact flung him off the bridge onto the service road 20–30 feet below, critically injuring him. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad, officers aware of the incident added.

Constable Deepak, 25, who was inside the vehicle, sustained injuries but is stable, while ASI Narender, 42, escaped with minor bruises, police said. According to Arvind Kumar, station house officer of BPTP police station, Kritika was returning from a gaming zone in Sector 12. “She was heading to Sector 86 with four friends, all of whom had just cleared Class 12 exams. The Scorpio is registered to her father,” Kumar added.

An FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including rash driving, causing grievous injury, and obstruction of duty, was registered at BPTP police station based on the constable’s complaint.The accused, who tested negative for intoxication in a medical examination, was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been released on bail, officers said.