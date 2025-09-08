Faridabad civic body displays smart tech to improve services

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) on Saturday hosted a technology demonstration of innovative urban solutions in a step which officials claimed aimed at improving civic services and enhancing residents’ quality of life. Officials said the technologies were appreciated for their relevance, scalability, and potential for integration into civic systems (HT Photo)

The event came after public notices issued on July 24 and August 2, 2025, inviting proposals from individuals, start-ups, entrepreneurs, technology providers, and established companies. Interested entities were asked to submit proposals and expressions of interest by August 15, 2025. After reviewing applications, MCF shortlisted several technology providers to present at the demonstration, chaired by MCF commissioner Dhirender Khadgata.

Officials said that tenders have been floated and representations are under consideration; further details will be shared once the final project is firmed up.

More than 55 entities participated, showcasing innovations such as smart waste segregation, real-time air quality monitoring, pollution mitigation tools, advanced digital services, and wastewater management systems. Commissioner Khadgata said the focus was on ensuring residents benefit directly from new-age solutions. “Our priority is to make Faridabad smarter, greener, and more liveable for its residents. These innovations are not just about technology but about improving daily life—cleaner streets, safer water, healthier air, and better infrastructure. The corporation is committed to evaluating these solutions and piloting the most impactful ones so citizens can see real change on the ground,” he said.

Officials said the technologies were appreciated for their relevance, scalability, and potential for integration into civic systems. MCF will now begin detailed evaluation and pilot implementation of selected proposals.

By creating space for collaboration between government, innovators, and citizens, MCF aims to tackle pressing urban challenges while improving infrastructure, sanitation, and neighbourhood safety. The initiative, officials added, reflects MCF’s broader vision of building a smarter, sustainable, and citizen-centric Faridabad.