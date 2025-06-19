Faridabad man attacked, made to drink urine; case filed

A 19-year-old from Faridabad was arrested and two minors apprehended after an 18-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted, tortured, and forced to consume urine in a brutal incident that took place on Monday evening in Ballabhgarh’s Subhash Colony, police said on Wednesday, adding that a case has been registered under a provision of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim’s cousin said the boy was so traumatised after his ordeal that he begged his family not to report the incident. (File photo)

While officers said the assault stemmed from personal enmity after the victim switched peer groups, his family has alleged the attack was driven by caste-based hatred and cited the use of casteist slurs during previous altercations.

The victim, who remains hospitalised in critical condition, suffered a fractured leg, head injuries, and multiple bruises, police said.

According to investigators, he was kept captive from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, hung upside down by ropes from a ceiling hook, sexually assaulted, tonsured, and beaten with sticks. His eyebrows, moustache, and head were shaved before he was dumped outside his home by the accused.

Police said the arrested youth, identified as Piyush (19), and the two minors were friends of the victim, but had recently fallen out.

The victim’s cousin said the boy was so traumatised after his ordeal that he begged his family not to report the incident. “His parents called me on Tuesday. I found him in a terrible state — vomiting, with a swollen leg and unable to speak. We rushed him to the Badshah Khan civil hospital and informed the police,” he said.

The victim’s cousin also alleged that the same group had assaulted the victim on Sunday night, but the family had intervened. “They had threatened him and used casteist abuses then as well,” he added.

Police said Piyush was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, while the two minors were remanded to a juvenile home. One more suspect is still at large.

“The initial inquiry suggests the dispute was due to a change in friend groups. There is no evidence of a caste angle as of now,” said Yashpal Yadav, PRO, Faridabad Police.

However, based on the victim’s cousin’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 3 (putting any inedible or obnoxious substance into the mouth of a SC/ST member by a non-SC/ST member) of the SC/ST Act, and multiple sections of BNS including wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing grievous hurt at Adarsh Nagar police station.

Police said sticks used in the assault were recovered from the room where the victim was held.

However, he confirmed the victim had suffered extensive injuries and remains unfit to give a statement. “Our teams visited the hospital, but he was unable to speak. We are monitoring his condition and will record his version as soon as he is able,” Yadav said, adding that they will conduct a medical examination for sexual assault once the victim is out of danger and will investigate the case as per the findings of the report.

The victim is scheduled to undergo surgery on Thursday to repair the fracture in his leg.