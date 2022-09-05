Farmers seek permission for mass suicide against forcible acquisition

Around 500 farmers from 25 villages, on Wednesday, held a protest march at mini-secretariat in Manesar against the acquisition of 1,810 acres land in Kasan, Sehrawan and Kukdola by the state government and sought permission for mass suicide if they were not paid compensation at market rate.

The protesters, which included a large number of women, shouted slogans against the BJP-JJP government and said that they would boycott both the parties in 25 villages, and ensure that none of their leaders are allowed entry.

The farmers from Kasan, Sehrawan and Kukdola and other villages are on an indefinite strike against the acquisition of 1810 acres of land by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Earlier this month, the protesters had blocked the national highway at Pachgaon Chowk to protest against the acquisition of land.

The protest started around 11am and the protesters marched a short distance from Beriwala Bagh to the mini-secretariat at Rajiv Chowk where they submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Nishant Yadav.

Satdeo Kaushik, sarpanch, Kasan said that forcible acquisition of land at ₹91 lakh per acre by the government was akin to killing the farmers and landowners. “We have sought permission for mass suicide from the president and prime minister of India if our land is taken forcibly. The government should either release this 1810 acre land or pay ₹11 crore per acre which is the market rate,” he said.

The protesters also said that if the government takes over their land, they would be left with no home and heart.

“There are around 100 dhanis (hamlets) in this land where hundreds of families live. A number of families shifted to colonies after 5200 acre land of Kasan was acquired in seven acquisitions. Where will these people go,” asks Kaushik.

The acquisition of land in Kasan, Kukdola and Sehrawan began in 2011 by HSIIDC, but the matter got tied up in litigation. In 2020, the Punjab and Haryana high court vacated the stay after which the acquisition process resumed.

In a meeting on Monday, the protesters also rejected chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s proposal offering them plots at a discounted rate. “The offer made by the government has no benefit for land owners and we will not accept it,” said Ramesh Yadav, a protester.

Yadav, when asked about the matter, said that the concerns raised by the farmers will be taken to the government. “There has been a series of meetings between farmers and the government and some of the issues have been resolved,” he said.

He added, “More meetings will be held to resolve the remaining issues.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON