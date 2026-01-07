F’bad: Woman pulls out bullet after accidentally getting shot 20 years back

A 32-year-old woman and her family were left stunned in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony after she accidentally managed to pull out a bullet lodged in her leg for nearly 20 years, an injury she was unaware of. According to Kavita, during cleaning, she felt a foreign object and slowly pulled it out to realise that it was a bullet.

The woman, Kavita (single name), was cleaning an infected wound on the rear of her right thigh on Sunday evening from which she had been suffering for the last two months

According to Kavita, during cleaning, she felt a foreign object and slowly pulled it out to realise that it was a bullet.

Kavita said she was confused for several hours and recalled that she had sustained a deep injury at the same spot at the age of 12 years. “I lived in Kota Khandewala village at Tauru, Nuh before getting married in Faridabad. I studied in a government school there. There was an armed force firing range nearby the school,” she said.

The woman said that in 2005, she was writing her Class 6 examination in the school grounds when she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her thigh.

“I was bleeding from a wound. Teachers sent me home assuming that I was hit by a piece of stone accidentally from students playing nearby. It turns out, I was hit by a stray bullet fired from the range,” she said.

She said that her family bandaged the wound that time and it completely healed until an infection reappeared at the same spot two months back. “It was not healing even after treatment. However, after the bullet was retrieved, the pain has subsided,” she added.

Pradeep Singh, 37, Kavita’s husband, said, “I took her to a doctor who gave her injections. He said the bullet seemed to be of a self-loading rifle,” he said.

Dr Upendra Bhardwaj, Faridabad’s Badshah Khan civil hospital, said the stray bullet must have lost its velocity and got embedded in muscle without damaging any artery or nerve when Kavita was hit.

“Due to developing age, the wound healed. But the protective covering of the tissues, formed around the bullet as the defense mechanism of the body, got ruptured, resulting in an infection,” he added.