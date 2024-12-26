Final survey for Gurugram Metro begins to fix route alignment

The final ground survey for the Gurugram Metro extension project kicked off on Thursday as officials inspected three proposed Metro stations at Millennium City centre interchange, Sector 45 and Cyber Park in sector 46. The Gurugram Metro extension project will cover a distance of 28.5 kilometres from Huda City Centre to Cyber City. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said that their teams from the water supply, sewage and mobility divisions accompanied Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) project contractor to identify the utilities, green belts and other structures on the alignment of the stations.

Following the survey, all information was provided to a private consultant tasked with the land survey and preparing the design. “Three locations where Metro stations are proposed were surveyed. This survey will help in fixing the final alignment of the route and location of Metro stations,” the official said.

The Gurugram Metro extension project will cover a distance of 28.5 kilometres from Huda City Centre to Cyber City, via Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 5, and Sector 22. The route will have 27 elevated stops, including an interchange station at Palam Vihar. The cost of the entire Metro project is estimated at ₹5,450 crore. It will also have a spur to Dwarka expressway, according to officials.

According to the official cited above, the survey will help in identification of the of the built-up area along the metro route, including trees, buildings, roads, signals, walls and access points, and utilities such as water, sewage and power lines.

“The topographical survey will help in fixing the alignment and finalise the location of the 27 metro stations, which will be elevated,” the official said.

“The survey is a critical step in designing the Metro project as all topographical elements which are above the ground and below it will be identified. The objective is to ensure that we are prepared when the work begins. The project will not only give a Metro rail to the city but it will lead to urban transformation of urban Gurugram,” he said.

Gurugram at present has a Metro network which covers the city partially as the Yellow Line covers the area between Delhi border upto sector 29. The Rapid Metro also caters to areas along Golf Course road and Cyber Hub.