Fire erupts at Bandhwari Landfill along Gurugram–Faridabad Road

A fire broke out at the Bandhwari landfill along the Gurugram–Faridabad Road on Wednesday evening, rapidly escalating into a major blaze that sent thick, toxic smoke billowing across nearby areas. Smoke seen rising from the landfill on Wednesday. (HT)

The flames quickly spread across large sections of the garbage dump, with dense black smoke engulfing Bandhwari village, Gwal Pahari and adjoining areas. Residents reported severe breathing difficulties. The fire raised fresh concerns over recurring landfill fires.

Fire tenders from multiple stations, such as Sector 29 and DLF, rushed to the spot, with around 10 fire engines deployed to control the blaze. However, the vast landfill made operations challenging, as teams struggled to reach the core of the fire, officials said. Water was sprayed using high-pressure jets, while earthmovers were used to break and isolate burning sections of waste to prevent further spread.

Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), joint commissioner Dr Preetpal, chief engineer Vijay Dhaka, executive engineer Sandeep Sihag, SDO Sandeep Beniwal and JE Sunil, reached the site.

Harbeer Harsana, village head of Bandhwari, said the scale of the fire was alarming. “The fire is visible from at least five kilometers away from the processing site. The flames intensified and grew into a massive plume of thick, black smoke that deteriorated the air quality, posing a serious health risk for the locals. Despite proposed plans from the civic authorities, fires are triggered and spread over several acres every year. It has now become a new normal for us,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “As soon as information about the fire was received, the corporation team reached the spot and began arrangements. The fire has been almost brought under control. Steps will be taken at the plant to ensure such incidents do not recur.”

Fire safety officer Jai Narayan from Sector 29 fire station said the incident may have escalated due to weather conditions. “A small waste fire was triggered three days ago, on April 12, however, it increased and spread into a large area due to strong wind gusts on Wednesday afternoon. Around 10 tenders, including five from private services, have been deployed at the site since the afternoon. Traffic diversions have been ordered in close proximity to the landfill for a clear route to be available for fire tenders,” he said.

Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist said such fires are often caused by methane gas generated beneath decomposing waste. When exposed to air and heat, the gas can ignite instantly.

landfill has witnessed repeated fire incidents in recent years, with over 80 cases reported between March and June in 2025 alone, highlighting persistent gaps in waste management and fire prevention systems.

Rana said, “MCG had assured the NGT last year, when the Bandhwari landfill fire continued for seven days, that fire engines would be stationed at the site throughout the year to prevent such incidents. Where are those fire tenders now?”

MCG officials said the landfill is equipped with methane detectors and firefighting systems, and plans are underway to strengthen on-site emergency response to prevent future incidents.