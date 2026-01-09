Firm replaces locks after backup units of traffic signals stolen in Gurugram

Gurugram: At least eight power backups at traffic signals were stolen during Christmas eve last year in the city, prompting the maintenance firm to change its locks, officials said on Thursday. At least eight power backups at traffic signals were stolen during Christmas eve last year in the city (Representative photo)

Keys of uninterrupted power supply (UPS)units of 68 traffic signals near a T-point in sector 40 were also stolen during routine maintenance on December 13.

A private firm representative said six power backup units were stolen from inside the signals. “An FIR was registered against the unidentified suspects at sector 40 police station for stealing the keys. These units are necessary to run the signals, and our teams had to make urgent arrangements to make a direct power connection for traffic signals near Vatika Chowk and Artemis Hospital,” the company representative said, adding that locks of 45 out of 68 signals have been replaced.

A senior official at sector 50 police station said another FIR was registered against unidentified suspects on December 28 for breaking the lock of the power backup units near Emaar Tower.

Based on a complaint by the traffic police in charge of the area, an FIR was registered under section 303 (provisions of theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified suspects. “We are scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity to nab the suspects soon,” the senior official said.