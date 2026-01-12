Five arrested for duping Faridabad doctor of ₹1.15 crore via fake app

Five men accused of duping a doctor in Faridabad of ₹1.15 crore through a fake stock market investment app were arrested on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The fraud surfaced when the victim was asked to deposit ₹50 lakh more to withdraw earlier investments, prompting a police complaint. (File photo)

The accused allegedly lured the victim, a resident of Sector 16, into investing through a dubious mobile application after contacting him on WhatsApp, officials privy to the matter said. Acting on the complaint, a team from the Cybercrime Central police station arrested the suspects using technical surveillance and a tip-off from an anonymous source.

Police identified the accused as Sahil Yadav (22) of Kotputli, Ram Singh (32) of Behror, Narender Singh (32) of Firozabad, Nemichand Saini (32) of Jaipur, and Amit Sharma (38) of Jaipur, all residents of Rajasthan.

According to the complaint, the suspects first contacted the doctor in early 2025. “They allegedly lured him to download an app, through which he invested ₹1.15 crore in a fake stock market scheme,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police. The accused claimed to be employees of a private firm, he added.

The fraud came to light when the doctor was allegedly asked to deposit another ₹50 lakh to withdraw the earlier investment. “An FIR was registered on January 6 under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cybercrime Central police station,” Yadav said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amit Sharma and Nemichand Saini opened bank accounts for Ram Singh and Sahil Yadav, which were later handed over to Narender Singh. “Ram and Yadav were made to stay at a hostel when transactions were taking place. Their accounts had allegedly received ₹25 lakh of the defrauded money,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.