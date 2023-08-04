Five bikes parked outside repair shop torched in Pataudi

Unidentified suspects were booked for setting at least five motorcycles on fire which were parked outside a repair shop in Pataudi on Friday, police said. Officers added that apart from this incident, the Gurugram area remained largely peaceful on Friday. Officers added that apart from this incident, the Gurugram area remained largely peaceful on Friday. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the incident took place between 1am and 1.15am when three suspects reached the spot on a motorcycle.

Police said the shop was owned by a mechanic Rashid Khan who was asleep inside the shop and woke up only after a fire tender had doused the flames.

Investigators said that CCTV footage from near the area showed the suspects travelling towards the spot from Narhera village. They said that on the complaint of the mechanic, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 436 (mischief by fire) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station.

A senior police officer said that the fire tender had reached the spot immediately as they were already on stand-by. “All these vehicles were kept for repair due to which their engines were removed. Two of them were partially damaged while three others were completely damaged,” he said.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects will be arrested soon as they belong from a nearby area.

Meanwhile, a protest march was also organised by various right wing organisations on Friday morning in Pataudi against the violence in Nuh. As per police, some of the traders also kept their shops shut in protest. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Ajit Kumar said a memorandum was also submitted to the district administration officials seeking compensation for those who had died in the violence.

