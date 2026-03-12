Five booked for rioting after loud music event in Gurugram

The police on Tuesday arrested five people for playing loud music at the Sector 38 community centre late on Monday and also seized their music equipment, after they allegedly misbehaved with police officers for checking whether they had taken permission for the same, officers said. Police said the accused failed to produce permission at Sector 38 community centre and obstructed officers who tried to stop the programme. (File photo)

The accused were booked under sections of rioting, obstructing public servant from discharge of his duty and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sadar Gurugram police station.

According to the sequence of events shared by the police, a team went to the spot at 11.14pm on Monday after receiving complaints from residents. The individuals reportedly failed to produce any permission, and also tried to block the police’s way when they were trying to stop the proceedings.

The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar, 33, Arun, 34, Himanshu, 24, Jatin, 28, and Manish Saini, 26, all residents of Jhanrsa village in Sector 39.

Police said that Amit is an autorickshaw driver, Arun works at a pharmacy, and Himanshu and Manish work with private firms. They said Jatin and Himanshu are repeat offenders, with the former booked for illegal possession of firearms and the latter was previously booked for assault and murder attempt.