Five members of a interstate gold chain snathcing gang held
Gurugram: Five members of an alleged interstate gold chain snatching gang were arrested from different locations in Delhi’s Libaspur on Tuesday. The suspects are said to have been active in Gurugram since January this year and are allegedly involved in more than 50 snatching incidents, police said.
The gang members have been identified as Randhawa aka Ganga, Sandeep aka Sanju, Deepak, Rakesh, and Manoj, hailing from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. All of them lived in rented accommodations in Delhi. They have been taken on police remand till Saturday and their arrest is pending in 38 cases outside of Gurugram.
They have been involved in cases across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and many other districts of Haryana. According to Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), the suspects travelled from their village to Delhi and committed crimes in areas after reconnaissance. “The snatched gold chains and fled to their rented rooms in Delhi, returning to their village after committing nine snatchings,” he said.
“The suspects practiced by racing in crowded areas and markets in their home district in Uttar Pradesh. The men formed the gang to fund themselves and told family members that they worked in private companies as marketing executives,” Sangwan added.
Anand Kumar, the inspector who made the arrests, said, “During questioning, they revealed that Deepak surveilled targeted areas and Randhawa, the gang leader, carried out the snatchings along with Sandeep. They snatched gold chains from Sector 56, 57, 40, South City1, Sushant Lok -1 and 2, Sector 51 and Sohna Road,” he said.
According to police, the gang snatched gold chains from at least three women on June 18 and on June 2 in Sector 56 and 43 respectively, when the victims were out on morning walks. It came to light during the investigation that more than 50 criminal cases were registered against them in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.
Investigators said that they have served jail time after getting arrested by respective state police due to which they changed locations and became active in Gurugram.
Sangwan said the suspects confessed to being involved in more than 18 snatching cases, but police strongly believe that they have committed more crimes in Gurugram. “The suspects snatched gold chains from only women and targeted senior citizens who were out on walks. They supplied the chains to other gang members who were responsible for selling them in other states,” he said.
He further added that ₹15,000 and two motorbikes were recovered from their possession, procured after selling chains snatched from two victims in Sector 56. Sandeep remained mounted on his motorcycle, while Randhawa approached targets and snatched chains, police said. Rakesh was responsible for selling the snatched gold chains. The suspects recently snatched three gold chains from Visakhapatnam. “Rakesh was declared a proclaimed offender by the court and was wanted in nearly 50 cases by different state police. He has been jailed over 30 times and was out on bail. His arrest is pending in over 50 cases,” Sangwan informed.
UP constable who cried over poor food quality, makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at the police mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. Firozabad superintendent of police (rural) Akhilesh Narain denied claims that Kumar was taken to Agra.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
