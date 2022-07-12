Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana
Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force (STF) of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police.
Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF Haryana, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs. “Our teams were closing monitoring activities of all gang members, who were active on ground. Our teams were deployed at different places in plain clothes for the past few months and were keeping us updated on the movement of these gangsters,” he said.
Kuhar said that all five are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who dealt in luxury vehicles and drugs. They also supplied weapons to the gang from Delhi to Haryana and Punjab, and were involved in extortion.
“Many gangsters were arrested following rising complaints of extortion...These criminals then started changing engine numbers and chasis numbers of stolen luxury cars and sold them in different states for a good price. They had also involved people from Meerut and Allahabad and gave them a percentage for the same,” he said.
Police said the gang was undergoing huge financial crisis so they planned to enter other business verticals and took tenders for liquor vends in Bhiwani area and other parts of Haryana. “They also took percentage from many liquor businessmen who had taken liquor vends through auction in Gurugram, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Panipat and Rohtak. They threatened these liquor traders to keep their share and in return they ensured their safety and security,” said Kuhar. “They were behind most criminal activities in Haryana and Punjab and have taken major hold on drugs and liquor businesses in these two states.”
One held in Delhi
A 28-year-old key member of the Bishnoi gang, who had come to Delhi to avenge the killing of gangster Jintender Gogi, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Kashmiri Gate bus terminus on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Pawan alias Matru, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab.
Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat
The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death. The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh's Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.
After MCD unification, a uniform property tax for Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a new property tax regime for the national capital residents, to bring about uniformity in taxes after the unification of the three municipal corporations. The new rates will come into effect from July 16, 2022, officials said, adding that while rates have by and large remained the same for residents of south Delhi, those in north and east Delhi will have to pay an additional 1% education cess.
Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4k leave for shrine
Four days after rain-triggered flash floods claimed 16 lives and left around 30 pilgrims missing, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, with around 4,000 pilgrims setting off from the base camps of the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. An official said, “As many as 4,026 pilgrims left in the twelfth batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 110 vehicles, which was guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force.”
J&K cop suspended over allegations of custodial torture
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar's family alleged custodial torture. The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, was called to the Nowgam police station on July 9 as he was a person of interest in a theft case. The family had also held a protest outside the police station the same day.
Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The slain terrorists were identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka of Tengpora, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. While Koka was a categorized militant involved in several cases, including attacks on security forces and other civilian atrocities, Lone was a hybrid terrorist.
