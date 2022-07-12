Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana
gurugram news

Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana

  • Kuhar said that all five are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who dealt in luxury vehicles and drugs. 
The arrested members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana Police custody on Monday. (Twitter/@police_haryana)
The arrested members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana Police custody on Monday. (Twitter/@police_haryana)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByLeena Dhankhar, Gurugram

Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force (STF) of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police.

Sumit Kuhar, superintendent of police, STF Haryana, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs. “Our teams were closing monitoring activities of all gang members, who were active on ground. Our teams were deployed at different places in plain clothes for the past few months and were keeping us updated on the movement of these gangsters,” he said.

Kuhar said that all five are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who dealt in luxury vehicles and drugs. They also supplied weapons to the gang from Delhi to Haryana and Punjab, and were involved in extortion.

“Many gangsters were arrested following rising complaints of extortion...These criminals then started changing engine numbers and chasis numbers of stolen luxury cars and sold them in different states for a good price. They had also involved people from Meerut and Allahabad and gave them a percentage for the same,” he said.

Police said the gang was undergoing huge financial crisis so they planned to enter other business verticals and took tenders for liquor vends in Bhiwani area and other parts of Haryana. “They also took percentage from many liquor businessmen who had taken liquor vends through auction in Gurugram, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Panipat and Rohtak. They threatened these liquor traders to keep their share and in return they ensured their safety and security,” said Kuhar. “They were behind most criminal activities in Haryana and Punjab and have taken major hold on drugs and liquor businesses in these two states.”

One held in Delhi

A 28-year-old key member of the Bishnoi gang, who had come to Delhi to avenge the killing of gangster Jintender Gogi, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Kashmiri Gate bus terminus on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Pawan alias Matru, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Topics
haryana
haryana
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Picture for representation

    Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat

    The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death. The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh's Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.

  • (HT File)

    After MCD unification, a uniform property tax for Delhi

    The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a new property tax regime for the national capital residents, to bring about uniformity in taxes after the unification of the three municipal corporations. The new rates will come into effect from July 16, 2022, officials said, adding that while rates have by and large remained the same for residents of south Delhi, those in north and east Delhi will have to pay an additional 1% education cess.

  • The yatra was partially suspended after the flashfloods, and no batch left from Jammu on Sunday due to inclement weather (ANI)

    Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4k leave for shrine

    Four days after rain-triggered flash floods claimed 16 lives and left around 30 pilgrims missing, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, with around 4,000 pilgrims setting off from the base camps of the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. An official said, “As many as 4,026 pilgrims left in the twelfth batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 110 vehicles, which was guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force.”

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Police suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and his family alleged custodial torture (Representative Image/HT File)

    J&K cop suspended over allegations of custodial torture

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday suspended a police officer after a man called to the police station in a theft case died, and The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar's family alleged custodial torture. The victim, Muslim Muneer, of Budshah Nagar in Srinagar, was called to the Nowgam police station on July 9 as he was a person of interest in a theft case. The family had also held a protest outside the police station the same day.

  • Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district . (Representative Image)

    Two JeM terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

    Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The slain terrorists were identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka of Tengpora, and Ishaq Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. While Koka was a categorized militant involved in several cases, including attacks on security forces and other civilian atrocities, Lone was a hybrid terrorist.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out