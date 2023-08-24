Gurugram: Five assault man for refusing to give them his bike

Five suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting a man and torching his motorcycle when he refused to give it to them for a ride, Gurugram police said on Thursday, adding that the victim was searching for his younger brother as he had not returned home. Police said the incident took place at an ahata (bar) in Farrukhnagar’s Khandewala on the night of August 17 and the suspects were in an inebriated state. (Representational image)

As per police, the victim, identified as Rishi Pal Chauhan (30), was searching for his brother Dalchand Pal Chauhan (28), as his phone was switched off and he had not returned home.

Investigators said Chauhan had reached the ahata in the hope of finding his brother as he used to visit the place to consume liquor.

As he was enquiring about his brother, the prime suspect, who owns the ahata came out and asked Chauhan to lend his Bullet motorcycle to bring liquor from a store 300 metres away, but he refused, investigators added.

Police said the suspect tried to snatch the bike keys but failed and picked up an argument with Chauhan after which his associates assaulted him.

Police said the suspects hit Chauhan with rods and wooden bats causing severe head injury and a fracture. They said the suspects also took out petrol from the motorcycle and torched it.

Chauhan alleged that the suspects also dragged him to the burning motorcycle. “However, I resisted their move and escaped as only the front part of my bike was on fire,” he said.

Chauhan said he later alerted his family members, and he was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said all the suspects have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them at the earliest. “They are presently on the run,” he added.

On Chauhan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday night, police added.

