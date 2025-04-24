Forest fires ravage Aravallis on Earth Day, allege activists

In a poignant follow-up to Earth Day, residents of Bandhwari and nearby villages, joined by environmental activists from Gurugram and other cities, gathered at a temple courtyard along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road to protest what they called the government’s sustained negligence of the Aravalli forest region. The demonstration was marked by fiery speeches, placards, and calls for immediate action on landfill expansion, forest fires, and environmental degradation. Residents and environmental groups gathered for a citizens’ meeting at Hanuman Mandir, Bandhwari, along the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

“The forest is burning! We are raising our voice so that our wildlife and our next generation get a better place to live in,” said Jyoti Raghavan, an activist with the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement. She demanded that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) be penalised for allegedly taking more land than sanctioned and that its Wildlife No Objection Certificate (NOC) be revoked. “Officials responsible for blocking fire access by dumping waste should be jailed or at least suspended. This is not just negligence—it’s a crime against wildlife and the people of this city,” she added.

So far in 2025, there have been six forest fires reported in the area, compared to zero last year. According to fire department data, in the last five years, the area has had zero fires reported.

Activists and locals alike denounced what they perceived as a systemic failure in managing both solid waste and recurring forest fires. “Crores of rupees are being given to contractors for bio-mining, yet the landfill continues to grow,” said Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram. “The fire in Aravallis and Bandhwari on Earth Day is not irony—it is tragedy. This government makes a mockery of forest protection and public health.”

Demands ranged from cancelling MCG’s wildlife NOC to accountability for illegal land occupation. “If the villagers’ suspicion is correct that more forest land is being occupied illegally, let the Forest Minister, MCG Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner come forward and deny it. Their silence is damning,” Sarin added.

Residents from the village, meanwhile, expressed anguish over deteriorating environmental conditions. “All the animals are coming out from the jungle to the village as their house is on fire,” said Sanjay Harsana, a resident of Bandhwari. Harbir Harsana, the village’s former sarpanch, echoed the concern: “Our air and water are getting polluted due to the dumping ground nearby. The government is not treating us righteously.”

Locals also highlighted growing health issues due to groundwater contamination. “We can’t drink the water here anymore. People are getting cancer and other serious diseases. We’ve been buying bottled water for years,” said Rajni, a local schoolteacher.

The protest also saw participation from environmental researchers. Dipayan Dutta, a visiting researcher from Auckland, New Zealand, studying the Aravalli Bachao movement, observed, “Villagers and city folk alike are focused on sustainable living and are voicing their demand to remove the landfill from the Aravalli forest. They want their children to have cleaner air, cleaner water, and better living conditions.”

Concerns about the slow progress of waste management solutions were voiced repeatedly. Bhavna Sharma, a Gurugram resident, said, “Keeping the forest safe is true development. If the government really wants to solve this, they can. There are ways to recycle the waste. Projects for bio-mining were proposed in 2023. Around ₹7.7 crore was allotted—but nothing has moved.”

Ashok Kumar Garg , MCG commissioner said they have already tendered two companies to start waste processing at Bandhwari.

Activists accused the administration of prioritising construction over conservation. “Dozens of trees have burnt down,” said Anuradha P. Dhawan of the movement. “What will happen to the animals and birds during these dry months when water is scarce?”

The fire has rekindled calls for national-level oversight. “The apex court is monitoring forests like Kancha Gachibowli—why not the NCR Aravallis?” Raghavan asked.

Vaishali Rana, another activist, pointed out the scope of impact: “There are 15,000 people in Bandhwari—the largest village in Gurugram—and they are suffering. The city’s air quality is worsening too. It’s not just a rural problem.”

Even the temple priest, a 40-year resident of the area, lamented the ecological decline witnessed since the landfill’s establishment. Development expert Gauri Arora summed it up: “This is a living hell for villagers, passers-by, and citizens alike.”

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said that their teams are on alert and a fire tender has been station at Bandhwari to manage and control the situation in case of any emergency. “Our teams reach the spot from different directions well on time. There has not been any casualty due to fire in the past at Bandhwari,” he said.