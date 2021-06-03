Former sarpanch of Farrukhnagar, brother attacked

A group of unidentified men allegedly opened fire at a former sarpanch of Farrukhnagar and his brother, a liquor trader, in Mohammadpur village on Wednesday. The police said that the duo was not hit, and that the former sarpanch, identified as Krishan Kumar Rao, also shot three rounds from his licensed revolver in retaliation.

No arrest has been made so far. The reason behind the incident is not known yet, but the family suspects business rivalry, said the police.

Thirty-year-old Rao said that he went outside his house after he heard gunshots around 8pm on Wednesday. He saw two masked men firing bullets. “As soon as they saw me, they shot five rounds at me and two hit my car which was parked outside the house. I ran inside my house and took out my licensed revolver and opened fire at them. My brother, Rajesh, came for my rescue, but they fired at him too,” Rao said.

The assailants, before escaping, threatened to kill us and said that they would return soon, Rao said. He called the police control room and informed them of the incident, following which a police team reached the spot.

Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said that they did not name anyone in their statement. “The motive is not yet clear, and we are questioning a few locals to know if there is any enmity within the village or if it was related to business,” Kumar said.

The duo runs liquor vends in the area and also have political backgrounds, said the police, adding that they are investigating the matter, and a hunt to nab the assailants is underway.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), and relevant Arms Act sections was registered against two unidentified men at the Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday night.