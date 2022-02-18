Four held for Ayushman Bharat scheme fraud

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested four persons, including the chief of the cardiology department of a government hospital, for allegedly grabbing money from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Police said the suspects have been identified as Mansingh, the in-charge of the scheme at the government-run BK Civil Hospital, supervisor Kapil, nursing staff Naresh and ‘Ayushman Mitra’ Ashok Kumar. An Ayushman Mitra is a certified frontline health service professional, who is present at the government hospitals and serves as a first contact point for beneficiaries of the Union government scheme.

Police said a case was registered on August 27, 2020, after Praveen Kumar, the North India chief operating officer of the cardiology centre, complained that the suspects had taken ₹95,000 from a patient. He also submitted a list of 60 patients to the police to investigate if the accused had taken money from them too, said police.

Nitish Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police (HQ), said that the suspects allegedly took cash from the patients and applied through the scheme to obtain money. “The suspects were duping the government after taking money from both sides,” he said, adding that one of them is an Ayushman Mitra.

Police said the suspects were hired through a third party and were deployed in the Ayushmaan Bharat scheme project at the hospital.

Aggarwal said the arrests were made after the economic offences wing of the Faridabad police conducted an investigation and found them guilty.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said that the suspects had allegedly made fake Ayushman cards of heart patients. “The patient, Naresh Kumar Sharma, during investigation told the police that he had never used an Ayushman Bharat card. He was called for questioning and revealed that the suspects made a fake Ayushman card and sent it to the government for approval of bill payment,” he said.