Four held in Faridabad for robbing commuters on highway

Faridabad police on Saturday arrested a gang of four persons allegedly involved in over 100 robberies. Police said they targeted commuters travelling on the highway, stopped them by threatening them with iron rods and wooden sticks and robbed them of their belongings and cash.

Police are currently interrogating them and also trying to find out about their involvement in other cases.

Police said the men are from Nuh and were jailed for a similar crime earlier. They recovered iron rods, wooden sticks and a torch from the men’s possession.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the police have increased night patrolling in the area and near the highway from where incidents of robberies were being reported. “We deployed a team at night and kept a close watch on the movement of commuters at Faridpur crossing. The team witnessed four men reaching the roadside with sticks and rods and stopping motorists,” he said.

The suspects were identified as Rashid Khan, Sazid Khan, Akhlaq and Armaan Khan of Pinagwan, Nuh. Police said they caught the suspects in the act.

Kadiyan said the suspects were travelling in a Swift car and had parked it in the middle of the road. “One of the suspects would carry a torch and the other three would threaten the victims with rods and sticks and rob them,” he said.

He said that the police team laid a trap and reached the area. The men tried to rob them but after realising they were cops, tried to flee.

Police said the men are drug addicts and would gamble with the money they robbed. The suspects had also stolen motorcycles from Faridabad, which police recovered from their possession.