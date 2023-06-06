Gurugram: Four suspects, including the two sons of a deputy inspector general of Haryana Police, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting salesmen at a liquor shop in Sector 62, Gurugram police said on Monday. Four, including two sons of Haryana DIG held for assault

As per investigators, the suspects also assaulted a police team that had reached the spot to control the situation.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday night when seven suspects, who were in an inebriated state, reached the liquor shop in a car but the salesmen denied them entry as the shop had downed its shutters.

Investigators said the suspects had a heated altercation with the salesmen. When the store staff did not budge, they assaulted them with wooden bats after which the police control room was alerted.

As per investigators, an emergency response vehicle (ERV) reached the spot and tried to overpower the suspects, but they also assaulted the police personnel.

Another team led by the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 65 police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police were able to arrest four of the suspects, while three of them managed to escape, investigators added.

On a complaint from head constable Jaidas, who was on the ERV, an FIR against Vishal Dhankhar, his brother Navdeep Dhankhar, Karan Singh, Iru Kumar and three other unidentified suspects was registered under Section 160 (affray), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 65 police station on Sunday, said police.

Investigators said Vishal and Navdeep are sons of the Haryana Police DIG and reside in an apartment in Sector 43. They said that two wooden bats were seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they will nab the three other suspects at the earliest. “Further investigation is underway in the case”, he added.