Four men from Nuh arrested for running online betting scandal

Four men allegedly involved in running an online betting scandal were arrested during a police check in Sohna on Monday, said police on Wednesday, adding that they had gained ₹7-8 crore by defrauding people. The cyber fraudsters, originally from Nuh, were arrested while passing through a late night check point near Ambedkar Chowk and ₹3 lakh was recovered from them, according to officials. The suspects were sent for a six-day police remand.

A senior official at Sohna City police station said that the suspects identified as Saddam, 32, Shahrukh, 30, Moshin, 30, and Mohammed Irshad, 33 — all four residents of village Chandeni in Nuh, admitted to have lured thousands of victims to bet on a fake app.

According to investigators, Saddam, had made transactions worth ₹16 crore which were discovered via a technical study of his bank accounts. “We further raided his residence on Tuesday and recovered another ₹20.78 lakh from the spot,” the senior official added.

Police said that the suspects used to store the money inside jars and containers at their residences. “An FIR was registered against all four accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhiya (BNS). The accused were produced before a local court on Wednesday,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

During investigation they revealed that Saddam defrauded people using a fake app by asking them to gamble. They money made through cheating was then divided into the four of them. A part from money, a Black Scorpio car and 14 stamp papers were recovered from Saddam's residence.