Four Nepal residents held for thefts across Delhi-NCR

Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested four members of a gang from Sector 29 for allegedly committing thefts in at least 50 apartments across the Delhi-NCR after taking up jobs as domestic helps. The suspects allegedly targeted apartments, shops and commercial establishments and fled with cash and valuables, police added.

On December 28 night, the gang allegedly targeted a shop in Sadar market and fled with ₹40 lakh kept in the locker. A case of theft was registered against the helper and others at City police station and teams were formed to arrest the suspects, police added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects used to work for about a month and then engage other gang members and targeted apartments.

“The police teams traced the number of the helper who had worked in the shop for almost a month and it was kept on surveillance. The numbers of other gang members were also traced and four of them were arrested from Sector 29,” ACP Sangwan said.

The suspects have been identified as Tek Bahadur (38), Milan (37), Sivam Singh (33), and Tul Bahadur (28), — all hailing from Nepal. They were living in rented accommodations in Ghaziabad and Gurugram, said police.

ACP Sangwan said during interrogation, the suspects revealed that there are nine members in the gang and they stay connected through WhatsApp calls and use only Wi-Fi so that their locations are not traced.

“Tek Bahadur is the kingpin and two days after the theft, he made a call to the gang members and chalked out a plan to take the money to Nepal. We got their numbers through call detail records and their locations were traced. After the theft on December 28, five of them fled to Nepal with ₹35 lakh and ₹5 lakh of the stolen cash was with the remaining members, which has been recovered by the police team,” the ACP said.

Police said the gang members have committed thefts in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram and more than four dozen cases are registered against the suspects.

ACP Sangwan said Tek Bahadur took up jobs of a helper in shops and apartments and Tul Bahadur as private security guard. “The suspects revealed that while one of them would take up a job as a security guard at some apartment and pass on information about the movement of residents, the others would wait for the right time to strike. After the thefts, they would escape to Nepal, sell the loot and return,” he said.

The suspects were produced before a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON