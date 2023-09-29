Four on joyride to Gurugram arrested for robbing commuter after offering lift

Four people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man on the pretext of offering him a lift in their car from Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna to Palwal, police said on Friday. Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the arrested suspects have been identified as Kapil Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Jitender alias Jeetu and Anuj Kumar. (HT Photo)

Police said the accused were arrested near Raipur Mod in Sohna on Thursday night. The car used in the crime, a mobile phone, ₹2,500 in cash and some documents, which were robbed from the victim on the night of September 24, were also recovered from their possession.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the arrested suspects have been identified as Kapil Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Jitender alias Jeetu and Anuj Kumar. They all hailed from Ujina village in Nuh and had reached Gurugram on a joyride.

“While visiting Sohna and other places, the suspects ran short of money,” he said.

So, they offered a lift to the victim, Anil (30), (goes by single name) at Ambedkar Chowk at about 11.45pm. Then they assaulted and robbed him of his phone, smartwatch and money and threw him out of their car near Madoli village and fled, Dahiya said.

“They had also tried to transact money via UPI using his phone, but failed as the victim told them the wrong code,” he said.

The ACP said the car belonged to Kapil, who worked as a cab driver in Nuh. The rest of them were daily wagers. None of them had any criminal antecedents, he added.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 34 (common intention), 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of Indian Penal Code at City Sohna police station on September 25.

