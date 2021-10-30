Four somalian citizens nabbed, three booked for murder of compatriot in Gurugram

Two days after a Somalian national died after his head allegedly banged into a wall during an altercation with his friends at a house in Sector 50, police on Friday arrested four of his friends – all from Somalia in Africa – and booked them for murder.

Police said three other friends of the victim who were also booked for the murder are being questioned.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Mohamud Duale.

According to police, a group of eight friends were having a party at a hotel in Sector 45 on Wednesday night. After midnight, all of them went to one of the suspects’ house in Mayfair Garden in Sector 50.

Police said soon, an argument broke out and snowballed into an ugly fight. The suspects allegedly pushed the victim and his head banged against a wall after which he fell unconscious.

Police said the suspects were in an inebriated state and didn’t realise the intensity of the injury at that time. They put the victim on a bed and fell asleep.

Abdirizak Mohamud Hassan, a cousin of the deceased, said he received a call from a relative who informed him about Duale’s death.

Police said Duale was living in Delhi and had gone to Gurugram on Wednesday to attend a party. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51 and was declared brought dead. “I reached the hospital in the afternoon and met the doctors. They informed me that he died due to a head injury and his body was handed over to us after the post mortem,” said Hassan.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said they have arrested four suspects and three others are under police scanner. “We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the hotel to check their time of exit. His head was banged into the wall and he suffered grave internal injuries,” said Sangwan.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered against seven suspects at Sector 50 police station on Friday, said police.