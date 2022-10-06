Four suffocate to death while cleaning sewer in Faridabad, one critical

Four sanitation workers allegedly died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an underground sewer without any safety gear on the premises of a private hospital in Faridabad on Wednesday afternoon, police said, adding that a supervisor who tried to rescue them fainted and is under treatment.

Police said the bodies were taken out with the help of fire officials who were called to the spot.

Police identified the deceased men as Rohit Kumar, his brother Ravi Kumar, Vishal and Ravi Goldar, of Sanjay Camp in Delhi’s Dakshinpuri. They were contractual workers of a private company which cleaned the sewerage of the hospital once a month, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (Central) Mohinder Verma said that initially two of the men (police are unclear as to whom) went inside the sewer to clean it, and, once they began to suffocate, raised an alarm. The other two then tried to rescue them and all four suffocated to death. “We received information around 12.30pm. The bodies were taken out with the help of fire station officers and police and they were declared dead by doctors,” he said.

Verma said that the workers had entered the manhole without any safety equipment to clean it. “The hospital staff was also at the spot and one of the supervisors fell unconscious trying to rescue the four men. He is undergoing treatment. We will question the company as to whether any safety kits were provided to the labourers before they entered the manhole. It is essential for sewer cleaners to use safety kits because there are heavy chances of suffocation due to toxic gases,” he said.

Police said they have kept the bodies at the mortuary of Badshah Khan Hospital and an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said that they have informed their family members who are on their way to Faridabad. “The team of workers used to come here every month for cleaning as per the contract. Currently, none of the family members have given a written complaint in the matter. Their bodies have been kept in a hospital and an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday. A probe will be conducted after the autopsy,” he said.

According to health experts, gases that emanate from sewers include hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide. These gases are extremely injurious to health and can also result in death.

