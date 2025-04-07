Fragile roads, choked drains irk Gurugram residents

Gurugram: Residents of Sector 102 and 102A in Gurugram are grappling with multiple civic issues stemming from the alleged poor quality infrastructural work, barely months or even days after its completion. A newly-built road in Gurugram’s Sector 102 lying damaged due to the poor quality of material used. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

From crumbling new roads to clogged stormwater drains, the area is becoming an example of neglect and administrative apathy, say locals.

One of the most glaring issues is the abysmal condition of the recently constructed roads. Despite being laid just days ago, parts of the Sector 102/102A road appear to have started deteriorating. The surface seems uneven and fragile, with gravel and tar crumbling under vehicular movement.

Residents are now questioning the material used and monitoring of the construction work. “This road was laid only three days ago. Look at it now. It’s cracking already. How can taxpayers’ money be wasted like this? Will it even survive the upcoming monsoon?” said Rajeev Taneja, a resident and RWA member.

Also, a stretch of the road near the underpass has been left incomplete. The gap in construction has rendered that portion non-motorable, creating a bottleneck for commuters and a serious safety hazard, especially during low visibility conditions at night or during rainfall.

“Leaving a critical junction like this unfinished is not just irresponsible, it’s dangerous. Someone is going to get seriously hurt here if this isn’t fixed,” said Shalini Verma, a daily commuter.

The condition of the side drains, built just two months ago, further exemplifies the neglect.

Designed to prevent waterlogging and manage stormwater flow, these drains are already choked with plastic bags, construction debris, and garbage. Due to absence of due maintenance or routine cleaning since construction, residents fear the drains will exacerbate flooding during monsoon.

“This is a disaster in the waiting. These drains were meant to solve waterlogging, not worsen it,” said another resident urging anonymity, while pointing to the floating garbage near the clogged openings.

The persisting confusion over official jurisdiction in terms of responsibility has only compounded the situation. With opaqueness in point of contact or response mechanism, residents feel abandoned.

“We have called, complained, even written to GMDA. But every time we are told that this area falls under someone else’s jurisdiction. We’re just clueless now who to exactly approach?” said Taneja.

Despite complaints, locals say, officials are yet to inspect the concerned venues.

With the monsoon approaching, residents seek immediate action from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to fix the road, decongest the drains, and clarify administrative responsibility.

“If this is the quality of urban development, we’re in trouble. We don’t need grand promises — we need functional, safe roads and basic accountability,” said the RWA president.

About roads, Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer of GMDA, however, clarified that the people are actually referring to the base layer of bituminous, and a final layer of bituminous concrete is yet to be laid. “There will be a bituminous concrete layer above the already done work which is still pending. Residents are looking at only the base, final coating is still to come. Work is in progress and the final layer has not been laid yet,” he said.

For clogged drains, GMDA officials said, a team will soon be sent to get the problem properly checked.