Fraudsters use deputy CM’s PSO’s photo, dupe his friends of 1.75 lakh

Gurugram: An unidentified person was booked of Friday for allegedly using the profile picture of a 52-year-old personal security officer (PSO) of the Haryana deputy chief minister and seeking money on the pretext that his son was facing a medical emergency, police said. Police said the suspect also shared a picture of a boy undergoing treatment at a hospital. The complainant said that at least four people known to him have already transferred a total of ₹ 1.75 lakh to the suspect’s account and more might fall prey to the messages. (HT ARCHIVE)

The complainant, Ram Parkash Sangwan, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, lodged an FIR at cyber police station (west) on Friday. He said that at least four people have already transferred a total of ₹1.75 lakh to the suspect’s account and more might fall prey to the messages.

Police said the suspect reached out to the victim’s friends, relatives and acquaintances.

Sangwan said the suspect took his profile picture from his social media account. “The suspect is using my picture on WhatsApp and asking my friends, acquaintances and relatives for money. They are also sharing the picture of a child in hospital to gain sympathy,” he said.

Sangwan got wind of the fraud when one of his friends informed he had transferred ₹1 lakh to the account number the suspect gave him. “The money was transferred on March 4. Three more friends informed me that they transferred ₹25,000 each, thinking I was in need to settle hospital bills for my son whose picture was shared with them,” he said.

Police said that the victim was in Gurugram on the day of the transactions.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim told his friends he had not made any such request. His friend then told him they received the request on WhatsApp and transferred the money accordingly. The complainant later found out that somebody had uploaded his picture as well,” he said.

ACP Sangwan added that they are conducting an investigation and checking with more people from the victim’s social media. “We have written to the bank to freeze bank account operated by the suspect,” he said.

Police registered a case under sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. “We are trying to ascertain the number of people who might have been duped. We are yet to trace the suspect using the IP address and bank account details. They will be arrested soon,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer of cyber police station (west).

