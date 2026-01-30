Free civil services coaching launched at Dronacharya Govt College

In a bid to provide structured guidance, mentoring and academic support without any financial burden to its students, the Dronacharya Government College in Gurugram has launched a free Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation programme. The coaching programme is being coordinated through the college’s placement and career guidance cell. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The programme offers free classes, mentoring and study support, with adequate academic and infrastructural resources made available to enrolled students, said college authorities on Thursday.

The initiative, launched on Monday, is intended to ensure that talented students, particularly those from modest backgrounds, are not deprived of civil services preparation due to the high cost of private coaching, they said, adding that the initiative is being run as a special project to prepare aspirants in a systematic and focused manner.

According to principal Pushpa Antil, the student selection is being conducted through a multi-stage assessment process. “This includes a written aptitude test, interaction rounds and evaluation of academic interest and long-term commitment. The selection is not based solely on marks, but on overall aptitude and motivation for civil services,” she said.

In addition to UPSC preparation, students will receive training in soft skills, communication, time management and alternative career pathways to enhance overall career readiness. Faculty members, along with subject experts and administrative professionals, will mentor students throughout the programme, said officials.

Students said the programme would reduce both financial and logistical challenges.

“Many of us travel to Delhi for coaching, which is very expensive and not affordable for everyone. This programme will help us prepare here and move closer to achieving our goal of joining the civil services,” said Rohit Yadav, a final year B.A (Pass) student of the college.

College principal Antil said the motive is to support students holding potential to succeed in competitive examinations but lack access to costly coaching. “Through this initiative, we want to ensure that no deserving student is left behind due to financial constraints,” she said.

The programme will also focus on personality development and skill enhancement so that students are prepared for multiple professional opportunities. Nearly 200 students have already joined the classes, the principal added.