Fresh violence erupts in Mahendragarh over Centre’s Agnipath scheme

With scores of people taking to the streets across the country to protest against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme for selection in the armed forces of the country, the district administrations and the police are working in coordination to apprehend those indulging in violence and taking preventive action to keep the law and order situation under control in the state.

Violence erupts in Mahendergarh

Fresh violence broke out in Mahendergarh with protestors damaging vehicles and shops on Saturday to vehemently oppose the Agnipath scheme.

While one vehicle was torched and two more parked inside the railway yard were damaged, agitators also dumped debris on the railway tracks, said police. Protests also broke out at Rao Tula Ram Chowk, where several shops were damaged and 14 people were apprehended for violence.

Siddhant Jain, additional superintendent of police (Mahendragarh), said three FIRs were registered for the protests that erupted at several parts of Mahendragarh on Friday.

According to police officials, while two FIRs were registered at Narnaul and Kanina each, one was registered at Satnali police station in Mahendragarh on Friday for road blockages. One suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the protest at Narnaul mor on Friday.

Officials said prohibitory order is in place in Mahendragarh and the mobile internet services, which were suspended on Friday, was restored on Saturday.

23 arrested in Palwal for Thursday’s protests

A mob of around 700 to 800 men blocked the NH-19 and the service road near Devilal Park in Palwal on Thursday, said police. The protests turned violent as the agitators pelted stones at the police and the deputy commissioner’s residence. They even burnt the guard room at the deputy commissioner’s office, barged inside the compound and allegedly damaged four vehicles. Police said the rampage continued from 11am to 3pm.

During the protests on Thursday, some miscreants also opened fire on police using illegal country-made weapons. Another mob blocked the highway near Babri mor pul in Palwal around the same time and torched five police vehicles.

Senior police officials from Palwal said till Saturday, 23 people were arrested for indulging in violence. They were all put under judicial custody on Friday night.

Anil Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Palwal said three FIRs were registered at Camp, City and Hodal police stations for Thursday’s violence. “16 suspects arrested in a case registered at Camp and seven more in connection with the case registered at Hodal police station,” he said.

Kumar said those arrested by Camp police station were involved in arson, pelting stone at the deputy commissioner’s residence, burning government vehicles and assaulting officials. “Internet services are expected to be restored by Saturday night. Prohibitory orders are still in place,” he added.

Three arrested in Faridabad, prevention action against 53

Three people were arrested and prevention action was taken against 53 more after violence broke out at the Ballabgarh bus stand in Faridabad on Friday. All the three suspects were sent to judicial custody on Saturday. Faridabad police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora visited Ballabgarh on Saturday and took stock of the security arrangements, said police.

According to officials, the 53 suspects, against whom preventive action was taken, were taken to Adarsh Nagar police station in Faridabad and set free after taking action against them under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Adarsh Nagar police station, said, “At least 15 to 20 more suspects involved in violence are yet to be identified. Apart from the three who have been arrested, a fourth suspect’s name has surfaced during the course of the investigation who will be arrested soon.”

Sube Singh, public relation officer of Faridabad police, said the situation was normal in the district but heavy force deployment continued. “No further incident was reported apart from the stone pelting at the bus stand on Friday. Police had acted swiftly to control the situation,” he said.

Singh said prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure barring gathering of more than four peole in public was still in place. “Mobile internet services are expected to resume by Saturday night,” he added.

No arrests made yet for violence in Gurugram

Several people took to the streets in Gurugram on Thursday to protest against the Agnipath scheme, bringing traffic to a halt at Bilaspur Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Pataudi, Gurugram), said investigations were on to ascertain the identity of those involved in Thursday’s protest. “We have video footage of those blocking the highway. Police have asked the institutes, which prepare students for armed forces examination, to provide lists of those enrolled at their centre,” he said.

Investigators said several private institutes in Gurugram, which dedicatedly run coaching classes for preparation of armed forces examination, have suspended their classes fearing police action after the protests. Officials said background of such institutes are being verified and owners would also be asked to provide names of the aspirants who studied there.