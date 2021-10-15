Friday prayers offered in Gurugram amid slogans and bhajans

Members of the Muslim community offered prayers amid heavy police presence, shouting of slogans, and singing of bhajans (religious songs) in Gurugram’s Sector 47 on Friday afternoon, as local residents continued their protest against offering Namaz in open spaces for the fourth consecutive week.

The police shifted the site of the Friday prayers around 100 metres from the original designated spot to avoid any confrontation between the protesters and the devotees. But local residents, many of whom were Hindu, said they wanted the prayers to completely stop.

Around 100 policemen and policewomen were deployed at Sector 47 to prevent the protesters, who were singing bhajans and shouting slogans, from reaching the prayer site. Heated arguments were also witnessed between the police and protesters, who insisted on trying to get to the spot where prayers were being offered. The police also did not allow reporters to reach the prayer site and cordoned off the area.

Police said the protesters gathered at the parking site around 12.30pm. They started singing bhajans while walking towards the prayer site but were stopped by the police. They also carried placards demanding a ban on namaz in open spaces and shouted slogans against the authorities for failing to stop the Friday prayers in their sector.

Sunil Yadav, president of the Sector 47 residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that they wanted the authorities to stop Friday prayers in their sector as a majority of the devotees did not belong to the area. “We have held a discussion with district administration and suggested sites near Subash Chowk and Marble Market, which have little to no residential population. If the authorities check the identity cards and Aadhaar cards of the people offering prayers in Sector 47, they would not find a single local as all are outsiders,” said Yadav.

In 2018, the controversy of holding Friday prayers in public places had resulted in a major dispute, after which the police and district administration had identified 37 sites where Friday prayers were allowed.

The RWA president said that the list of designated places for Friday prayers, including the Sector 47 site, finalised in 2018 has been submitted to the police. He claimed that the list mentions that the order was meant for a single day.

Aman Yadav, ACP, Sadar, Gurugram confirmed that the residents submitted a list of places but its veracity needs to be checked. “In the meeting held earlier, this list was not shared,” he said, adding that the prayers were held under police protection and without any hindrance.

The protesters, a majority of whom were local residents, said that they were ready to offer the Sector 47 community centre for Friday prayers for the sector residents, but demanded that outsiders not be allowed to pray in public.

Kuldeep Yadav, councillor of Ward 29, who was one of the protesters, said that the residents’ demand was valid as none of the people offering prayer in Sector 47 were locals. “We won’t oppose local residents offering prayers here, but these people are all outsiders. They can offer the prayers at an alternative site,” said Kuldeep Yadav.

Members of Muslim community, meanwhile, said that they were being harassed by the residents. Officials of the district administration, however, assured everyone that arrangements would be made for peaceful prayers on Friday. “Discussions are being held and the issue will be resolved soon after meeting with both sides,” a district administration official said, requesting anonymity.

“The Muslim community is being harassed every Friday in various sectors of Gurugram and this needs to be condemned by politicians across party lines. The administration should not tolerate this kind of discrimination and needs to take strict action against this unlawful protest. The residents have also been instigated by those who want to gain political mileage and are using them as shields,” said Altaf Ahmad, founder member, Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch.

Another person, who had come to offer prayers in the area, said that the constitutional rights of citizens are being violated. “We should be given land in sectors to set up mosques. This is nothing but harassment,” he said, requesting anonymity.

When asked about the allegations of devotees being outsiders, members of the Muslim community said that most were residents of adjoining sectors and congregated there because of a lack of mosques in the city. “The government must allot religious sites to our community so that we can build mosques and hold peaceful prayers,” Ahmad said last Friday.

The police said that several personnel was deployed in the area to maintain law and order. “Some residents of Sector 47 carried out a protest and also sang bhajans. The police and district administration have held discussions with members of both communities and we are trying to find a solution to the issue. The prayers were offered peacefully,” said ACP Aman Yadav.

Protests regarding offering of Friday prayers in Sector 47 started around a month earlier, when residents and a few members of a Hindu group opposed this practice. The issue of Friday prayers had also arisen in March and April this year, but police had ensured that no untoward incident took place.