Garbage outside Faridabad district court raises questions on sanitation

Garbage piling up outside the Faridabad district court has angered residents, lawyers, and commuters, who say the neglect is baffling given the daily movement of VIPs in the area and the fact that Haryana’s urban local bodies (ulb) minister, Vipul Goel, hails from the city. Many argue that if one of the busiest stretches, frequented by litigants, young lawyers, and senior officials, remains in such disrepair, the condition of other parts of Faridabad must be worse. Garbage spread on the road at Sector 12 near district and session court in Faridabad on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

For many, the mess outside the court has become symbolic of Faridabad’s wider sanitation failures.

Fitness coach Sandeep Mall, who runs past the court daily, said he has decided to document the problem publicly. “I cross this trash outside our district court in every run. I am surprised how this stretch is not cleaned when there is VIP movement here every day. I will make a thread of this from every run to see if the civic agency takes notice,” he posted on X.

Residents said the problem has persisted for months with little response from the civic body. Kailash Yadav, a resident of Sector 12, said the stretch was consistently strewn with plastic, bottles, and food waste. “The situation has not improved for the past few months, and the civic agency appears to be doing nothing,” he said. Others noted that careless littering had worsened the mess.

The legal fraternity has also voiced frustration. Young lawyers said entering the court through heaps of garbage was both embarrassing and unhygienic. “We walk into court through heaps of garbage every day. It not only creates a poor impression but is unhygienic for hundreds of people coming here daily,” said Rohit Chauhan, a law intern.

Under pressure, ULB Minister Vipul Goel said the issue would be resolved quickly. “I will ensure the area is cleaned at the earliest. It is unacceptable for such a key stretch to remain in this condition,” he said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Faridabad official added that sanitation teams had already been directed to act. “We have deployed teams to clear identified spots across the city, and the area outside the courts will be addressed on priority,” the official said.