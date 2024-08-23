Ggm admin inspects counting centres, strong rooms ahead of polls

Gurugram: Gurugram District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday carried out a thorough inspection of the counting centres and strong rooms being prepared at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Gurugram District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav emphasised the need for regular inspections to ensure readiness and proper maintenance of essential facilities at the polling venues ahead of Haryana assembly elections. (Representational Image)

During his visit, Yadav reviewed the arrangements and issued specific directives to ensure that all the facilities adhere to the standards spelt out by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“We have instructed that a dedicated entry be created for transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the strong rooms to the counting centre,” Yadav said. He also oversaw the designated areas for counting rooms assigned to the district’s four assembly constituencies and directed the Public Works Department to properly mark the strong rooms where EVMs will be securely stored.

He highlighted the increase in the number of polling booths compared to the last Lok Sabha elections and instructed officials to set up additional racks to accommodate the extra EVMs. He stressed the importance of timely completion of these measures to avoid any last-minute issues before the polls.

The DC also emphasised the need for regular inspections to ensure readiness and proper maintenance of essential facilities at the venue. This includes ensuring clean water, sanitation, and adequate lighting is available to support the smooth conduct of the election process.