Ggm authorities demolish 12 illegal warehouses in Sector 87

An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished 12 illegal warehouses in Kankrola village in Sector 87, on the outskirts of the city, said officials. During the previous drive, DTCP officials said that they had managed to partially demolish three warehouses, when suddenly around 40 to 50 people arrived at the scene and started pelting stones, and stopped them from carrying out the works.

Earlier on September 8, a large group of miscreants had attacked the enforcement officials at the same site and forced them to stop the demolition works. A driver of the earthmover was also injured in the incident, which led to police action in which three people were arrested subsequently.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement said that with the support of district administration and a large police contingent, this demolition drive was carried out successfully in Kankrola and seven acres of land was cleared. “It is the same colony where the enforcement team was pelted with stones. Today the team was supported by adequate police force and the drive was carried out for around 5 hours in which all the 12 illegal warehouses were demolished. The land where the warehouses were constructed is designated as open space zone and no construction of such type is allowed,” Madholia said.

Madholia added, “The owners of these warehouses were given restoration notices in February and they were repeatedly asked to take corrective measures but action was taken when there was no satisfactory reply.”

