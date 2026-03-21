Ggm man moves SC for daughter’s rape case citing police inaction

A city resident has moved the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into his four-year-old daughter’s sexual assault case citing inaction by Gurugram police. The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Friday who allowed the matter to be listed on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant on Friday who allowed the matter to be listed on Monday.

Two maids, one taking care of the victim, and their male accomplice were booked for sexually assaulting her between December last year and January this year on February 4. However, no action has been taken in the case yet.

The father represented by senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi, appeared before the bench urging them to take up the matter, submitting that the Gurugram police have done nothing in the case yet.

Along with Rohtagi, counsels Pranay Shirdhar Chitale and Namisha Gupta also appeared before the bench on Monday.

Chitale said the petitioner filed the writ petition urging that the case be handed over to an independent agency for probe, removing the Gurugram police as no action was taken to arrest the culprits even after more than one and a half months passed since the FIR was registered.

“We prayed that the Supreme Court would send a message, as this is a horrifying case where the child has given statements clearly indicating she was sexually assaulted but Gurugram police neither collected CCTV footage nor secured the spot the child mentioned,” he said.

Incidentally, sub-inspector Damod Rani, the case’s investigating officer, was arrested by the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau team on March 13. He was apprehended at Sector 53 police station while accepting a ₹25,000 bribe from a person to close a sexual assault complaint against his relative. This development has also been highlighted in the petition.

However, a senior police privy to the investigating, said that no incriminating evidence against the trio were found due to which they were not arrested. ”The male suspect was husband of one of the two maids. DCP will take a call on forming an investigating team or designating an investigating officer in the case,” he said.

No response was received against calls and messages to DCP (east) Gaurav Rajpurohit seeking a response on the matter.

The minor girl’s father had filed a police complaint alleging that two maids, one working to take care of his daughter, had sexually assaulted her after taking her to a secluded place inside the society where they lived between December 2025 and January 2026.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the trio under sections 65(2) (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Sector 53 police station on February 4.