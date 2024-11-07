Girl,11, killed, mother hurt as truck rams scooter in Pataudi

An 11-year-old girl was killed and her mother severely injured when a speeding trailer truck struck their scooter while attempting to overtake in the Inchhapuri area of Pataudi, police said on Wednesday. olice have impounded the truck and are working to locate the driver (File Photo)

The victim, Bhanvi Kumari, a class 5 student at a private school in Pataudi, was travelling with her mother, Sushma Devi, 32, who is a teacher at the same school, police said. The incident occurred around 7.40am on Tuesday as they were en route to the school from their home in Sherpur village, roughly 12 kilometres away, they added.

According to investigators, the mother-daughter pair travelled daily by scooter to the school. They had crossed a manned railway crossing near Inchhapuri when the truck struck them from behind in an attempt to overtake them. The impact caused Sushma Devi to fall onto the roadside pavement while Bhanvi was thrown onto the road and subsequently run over by the truck.

Sandeep Kumar, the public relations officer for Gurugram police, said passersby alerted the police control room about the accident and also informed Bhanvi’s father, a bank employee, through the contact numbers listed on their identity cards. “Two ambulances arrived on the scene and transported them to the community health centre in Pataudi, where doctors declared the minor girl dead. Her mother, who sustained fractures, was later transferred to a private hospital, where her condition is reported as stable,” he added.

Kumar added that the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the loaded vehicle, which was carrying stone chips. Police have impounded the truck and are working to locate the driver. “We are actively tracing the driver and plan to arrest him,” he said. The girl’s body was handed over to her family after an autopsy on Tuesday evening.

Following a complaint filed by Sushma Devi, an FIR was lodged against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Pataudi police station on Tuesday night.