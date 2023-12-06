GMDA begins redesigning Kanhai Chowk to decongest crossing

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) started begun redesigning Kanhai Chowk — one of the most important intersections in the city — to decongest the area, make commuting through the key stretch much smoother, and to reduce the number of accidents at the crossing. Ongoing work at the Kanhai intersection. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Kanhai Chowk is one of the major bottleneck areas of Gurugram, with at least 40 accidents reported per month from the intersection, of which around five are fatal.

GMDA officials said work is in full swing to decongest and improve the intersection as per the guidelines stipulated by Indian Road Congress (IRC). Under this project, being executed in association with Raahgiri Foundation, an urban square is also being developed to further enhance the utility and aesthetics of the chowk.

As part of the redesign, steps are being taken to improve traffic management as well as facilitate safe pedestrian movement on this stretch.

Col RD Singhal (rtd), chief general manager mobility, GMDA, said, “All important parameters are being taken up to enhance the movement of both vehicular traffic and pedestrians at this busy junction.”

Singhal said work pertaining to the installation of road signage and advanced direction signboards, marking designated pedestrian paths and zebra crossings, and installation of road safety furniture such as solar cat eye, bollards, reflective road studs, and delineators, is in progress.

Slip roads are also being created where required along with beautification of traffic islands, said officials.

Singhal said that the implementation of these measures will enable smooth traffic flow and pedestrian crossing safety, will be helpful in violation detection and issuing challans as all zebra crossings and STOP lines are being clearly marked on these junctions.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said the urban square being developed under this initiative will utilise the vacant land parcels under the authority’s jurisdiction, and will be equipped with green belts, seating arrangements, disabled-friendly pathways, eateries, walkways for pedestrians and also support ground-water recharge among other key features. “It will serve as a recreational point for the citizens as well as enhance the aesthetic factor of the intersection,” he said.

GMDA will execute this work at an estimated cost of ₹1.92 crore and civil work is scheduled to be completed by January.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, founder trustee at Raahgiri Foundation, said, “Traffic will flow smoother, making accidents less likely. But more than that, the square is for all of us. It’s designed to welcome everyone, from walkers to bikers. It’s a place where the city comes alive, and we all belong. It is about making our city safer, sustainable and more inclusive.”