GMDA begins repairing badly damaged roads

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday said it has begun to temporarily repair the stretches of roads that have been damaged by the recent spell of rains. Officials with the authority said the stop gap repairs will be carried out using substrate material, and a permanent restoration of the roads will be carried out after the monsoon ends. Heavy rains last week led to portions of Gurugram roads caving in. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday said it has begun to temporarily repair the stretches of roads that have been damaged by the recent spell of rains. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA chief engineer Arun Dhankhar said they have immediately started repairs at badly damaged stretches in order to ensure that roads are motorable.

Heavy rains last week led to portions of the Basai Road caving in — at Manohar Nagar and at Arjun Nagar. In addition, a 300m stretch of the Sector 85/86 road from Elan Mall to Dadi Sati Chowk has also been damaged due to waterlogging and spilling of sewage water from Sikanderpur village.

“The road from Elan Mall to Dadi Sati Chowk is part of a multi-utility corridor and was expected to be the lifeline of the area, but it has turned out to be a major hassle. Apart from the recent waterlogging, sewage water from neighbouring Sikanderpur village is spilling on this section and it has badly damaged the road. The authorities must repair it on priority,” said Pravin Malik, president of the United Associations of New Gurugram, an RWA umbrella group.

“We are identifying the source of water which has damaged the Sector 86 road near Elan Mall. This road and other such stretches will be first repaired temporarily and when rains are over, we will repair these permanently,” Dhankhar said.

The cave-ins on Basai Road will also be repaired on priority, he said.

Another key road stretch badly damaged due to waterlogging is on the Southern Peripheral Road, where large potholes have developed on a 300m stretch in front of the SPR police post.

“My office is on Golf Course Extension Road, and every day, due to the damaged road in front of SPR police post, there are traffic jams. Earlier also there were jams at this location as there is a traffic signal there but the problem has been compounded due to damaged roads,” said Rahul Yadav, a resident of Sector 95.

A stretch near the Civil Hospital in Sector 10 road has also been damaged, causing traffic jams in the area. Another key stretch — from the Dwarka expressway cloverleaf on NH-48 towards SPR — records heavy traffic snarls.