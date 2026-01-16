GMDA CEO directs civics agencies to work resolve drainage issues

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO PC Meena on Thursday directed all civic agencies to work in close coordination to prevent waterlogging and resolve long-pending drainage issues. Meena also directed that a blueprint be prepared for mapping internal drains, sewer lines and their outfalls into master drains to prevent pollution.

The CEO, who chaired the 18th coordination meeting at GMDA office, instructed agencies such as Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to ensure seamless integration of internal sewerage with GMDA’s master network and curb illegal discharge of sewage and industrial effluents into stormwater drains, said officials. .

“Special emphasis has been laid on strengthening drainage and sewerage systems to prevent waterlogging and illegal discharge of sewage and effluents into stormwater drains,” added the CEO.

A GMDA spokesperson said that Meena directed all departments to proactively act on waterlogging-prone locations before the monsoon. Time-bound solutions, joint inspections, and coordinated field efforts were emphasised to reduce long-standing flooding issues.

GMDA and MCG were also instructed to ensure that all surface drains under their jurisdiction are completely silt-and debris-free and properly connected to master drains.

The CEO further said that ongoing works should be completed within the timeline. Measures such as lowering green belts along service roads and exploring pondage development in identified areas were also discussed to improve stormwater absorption, officials said .

Review of sewage disposal

The GMDA CEO emphasised strict inspections in industrial sectors to keep a check on discharge of untreated sewage and chemical effluents into drains. Directions were also issued for prompt testing and sampling to ensure that effluent treatment plants are functional, the spokesperson added.

“The CEO also directed the pollution control board to check whether the STPs installed by RWAs in residential societies are functioning as per the norms (WHAT NORMS??). Penalties will be imposed on non-functional STPs, which will be recovered through property tax by municipal corporations,” a statement issued by GMDA said.

MCG was also tasked to ensure that master sector roads are free of debris, garbage and Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste. Joint cleaning drives, deployment of machinery for better sanitation, use of GPS-enabled anti-smog guns to curb air pollution was also discussed in the meeting, officials added.