The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued directions to its field officials to visit project sites twice daily and submit a progress report, said officials. GMDA CEO directs officials to visit project sites twice daily

Issuing the directions on Friday, GMDA CEO, PC Meena, said that field officials have been asked to visit their sites, take a selfie at the spot and submit it along with the work report online. According to Meena, the decision has been taken to ensure that projects are finished within timelines, without the need of extensions.

During visits to key infrastructure projects, Meena had expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of works especially on key road projects within the city.

“I have asked the junior engineers and sub-divisional officers (SDOs) to visit the sites daily and submit the progress report. Key road projects have got delayed and this will not be allowed any further. I am going to visit the project sites regularly and adhere to this routine,” Meena told HT, adding that in case the work gets repeatedly delayed then explanation will be sought from concerned senior officials, and action will be initiated against those found responsible.

Meena also said that review meetings for projects being taken up by the authority will be held every week. “It is our priority to complete the ongoing roads and other projects. We want to decongest the Old parts of the city and improve connectivity with NCR,” he said.

According to GMDA officials, the construction of Vyapar Kendra road and Galleria market road is progressing at a very slow pace. These projects, worth approximately ₹45 crore, should have been completed last year, but only 55 percent of the construction has been completed so far. The construction of service roads, cycle tracks, and footpaths on MG Road, at a cost of approximately ₹22 crore, should have been completed last year, but it has not been completed yet. The construction of stormwater drain number four on SPR is progressing slowly.

(Reasons for the delay?)