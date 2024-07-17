GMDA, DTCP demolish illegal structures across key sectors

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) conducted major demolition drives on Tuesday to clear illegal encroachments and unauthorized colonies in various sectors of the city, officials said. The GMDA’s enforcement wing targeted illegal structures on both sides of the sector-dividing roads in sectors 50, 51, and 57, they added. GMDA will keep a close watch on the ground and ensure that the violators do not return at these locations, an official said. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

GMDA’s district town planner RS Bhath said green belts and service roads were cleared of unauthorised encroachments. This included eight illegal access roads opposite commercial, residential and healthcare establishments. “All these establishments have requested to apply for access permission from GMDA within the next 10 days,” he said.

During the drive, GMDA demolished 12 illegal huts, six scrap dealer shops, eight tea stalls, three security guard rooms, and 20 temporary shops. “Due to these obstacles heavy congestion was witnessed on these roads. and removal of these encroachments will ensure smooth movement of vehicles. We will keep a close watch on the ground and ensure that the violators do not return at these locations,” Bhath said.

DTCP takes action in three illegal colonies

Simultaneously, the DTCP cleared 10 acres of land in three illegal colonies in Sohna on Tuesday. The department said that these colonies were being developed without any permission or license from the competent authority and were illegal.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement) said that action was taken in revenue estates of Lahkhuwas village and Sohna village, where three illegal colonies were being developed over 10 acres. “In Lakhuwas, five plinths, one boundary wall, and 400 meters of road network were demolished over 4 acres. In Sohna, eight plinths, six structures, and 200 meters of internal roads were cleared across two colonies spanning 3 acres each,” he said.

The department has also appealed to residents in the area not to purchase plots in unauthorised colonies, Yadav said. “Violators will face legal action and also lose their investments in these colonies,” he added.