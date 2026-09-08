The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said the high-powered works purchase committee meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved its proposal to expand the sewerage network in Sectors 77 to 80 at a cost of ₹19.30 crore. GMDA gets ₹19.3 crore nod to expand sewer network in Sectors 77-80

Around 8 kilometres of sewerage pipeline will be laid under the project, with sewer lines ranging from 800 mm to 1,200 mm in diameter, the authority said. The project has a stipulated completion period of two years and a three-year defect liability period.

The expansion of the sewerage network in developing sectors has been a key demand of residents, as the population in sectors from 58 to 115 has been increasing. According to GMDA officials, the sewerage network in the new sectors was partially laid by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) but is not fully functional. GMDA and HSVP are now working to address the missing network, officials said.

Besides the main sewer lines, the newly approved project in Sectors 77 to 80 will include all necessary allied infrastructure required to make the network operational, GMDA officials said.

GMDA CEO PC Meena, who was also present in the meeting, said the authority was undertaking sewerage infrastructure development in a phased manner to ensure comprehensive connectivity across Gurugram. “The sewerage network is being progressively expanded in accordance with planned development and future requirements. With the Sectors 77–80 project, now being approved, it will further strengthen sewerage connectivity in New Gurugram,” he said in a statement.

Meena said sewer lines in Sectors 68 to 76 are currently being laid, and the work is targeted for completion by June 2027.

In adjoining sectors, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is laying sewer lines in Sectors 81 to 103, while GMDA is undertaking the work in Sectors 104 to 115, he said. The latter project is targeted for completion by March 2027.