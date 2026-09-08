GMDA gets ₹19.3 crore nod to expand sewer network in Sectors 77-80
The project will lay 8km of sewer lines ranging from 800mm to 1,200mm in diameter, with work to be completed within two years.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said the high-powered works purchase committee meeting chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved its proposal to expand the sewerage network in Sectors 77 to 80 at a cost of ₹19.30 crore.
Around 8 kilometres of sewerage pipeline will be laid under the project, with sewer lines ranging from 800 mm to 1,200 mm in diameter, the authority said. The project has a stipulated completion period of two years and a three-year defect liability period.
The expansion of the sewerage network in developing sectors has been a key demand of residents, as the population in sectors from 58 to 115 has been increasing. According to GMDA officials, the sewerage network in the new sectors was partially laid by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) but is not fully functional. GMDA and HSVP are now working to address the missing network, officials said.
Besides the main sewer lines, the newly approved project in Sectors 77 to 80 will include all necessary allied infrastructure required to make the network operational, GMDA officials said.
GMDA CEO PC Meena, who was also present in the meeting, said the authority was undertaking sewerage infrastructure development in a phased manner to ensure comprehensive connectivity across Gurugram. “The sewerage network is being progressively expanded in accordance with planned development and future requirements. With the Sectors 77–80 project, now being approved, it will further strengthen sewerage connectivity in New Gurugram,” he said in a statement.
Meena said sewer lines in Sectors 68 to 76 are currently being laid, and the work is targeted for completion by June 2027.
In adjoining sectors, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is laying sewer lines in Sectors 81 to 103, while GMDA is undertaking the work in Sectors 104 to 115, he said. The latter project is targeted for completion by March 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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