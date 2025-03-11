GMDA installs smart traffic signals in Gurugram

The mobility division of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said a total of 104 smart traffic signals have been installed in the district in last one year. Officials said work on seven pending traffic signals is ongoing and these will be fitted soon. GMDA has installed smart traffic signals at Basai Chowk T-point for traffic management. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Out of the 104 signals, 42 have also been connected with the integrated command and control centre of GMDA.

“We have been able to install 104 traffic signals across the city and these smart signals are equipped with latest cameras and controller units and we have ensured that quality of material used is state of the art. These signals will be connected with the GMDA command and control centre so that entire traffic in the city can be monitored and controlled in a systematic manner. Forty two of these have already been connected,” Col (retd) RD Singhal, head, mobility division, GMDA, said.

The smart traffic signals installed by GMDA are equipped with adaptive traffic control systems (ATCS) for improving traffic flow in the city and reducing traffic congestions to offer ease of commute. The traffic light at all locations are fitted with vehicle detector camera which will enable the smart signals to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections. The traffic signal lights will be operated on real-time data provided by Google maps, and will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles, GMDA officials explained.

“It is a time consuming work to install the signals as this work can be done only during the night when there is no traffic on the roads. It has taken some time but the signals have now been installed and these will help in improving and streamlining traffic movement in the city,” Singhal said.

Additionally, the authority has identified 29 locations in developing sectors where new traffic signals are being installed. The important junctions include Sector 102A/103 dividing road in Kherki Majra, Sector 110/110A/112/113 chowk, Bajghera underpass,Sector 45/52 near Vikas Marg, Sector 101/102/102A/104 chowk on Dwarka expressway side, Sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, Sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Sati chowk, Sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, Sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk, among others.