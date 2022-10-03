GMDA invites bids for upgradation of Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited bids for the construction and upgradation of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Ghata village on Faridabad Road to Kherki Daula on the Delhi-Gurgaon Highway covering a distance of nearly 12km. The authority said construction work for the project is likely to begin early in 2023 and is expected to be completed within two years. As part of the project, the Golf Course Extension Road and the present Southern Peripheral Road from Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula will be upgraded, GMDA officials said.

According to officials, the project will not only benefit residents of Sectors 57-71 but also ease traffic load on the SPR connected with the Dwarka Expressway and the recently opened Sohna elevated road. According to projections, the volume of traffic on this road will increase manifold from 2026 as new developments in Sohna, Manesar, and along the Dwarka Expressway will start utilising the thoroughfare,

The authority plans to build this road in the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode as it costs less compared to other options. According to the proposed plan, the 12km road will have a six-lane main carriageway and six-lane service roads with three carriageways on each side. It will have three-metre-wide footpaths, a cycle track, and a green area. Drainage will also be built to ensure that there is no waterlogging on the entire stretch.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDA, said that SPR is among the most pivotal roads in the city and its redevelopment will immensely benefit citizens. “Under this upgradation project, more than 25 sectors along this stretch will have easy access and improved connectivity to various residential and commercial projects in the belt. A holistic development plan with a focus on both vehicular movement and non-motorised transport has been prepared to ensure better mobility and commuting experience,” he said.

The cost of this project is estimated at ₹845 crore and the authority plans to pay for the project with available EDC funds, cess on projects and also from developers, officials said. The proposal for the project was approved at the 10th meeting of the GMDA chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 24 this year.

GMDA officials said that the proposed project will have eight flyovers to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and will be located at junctions of Sectors 55/56 (Ghata Chowk), Sectors 58/61, Sectors 61/62 and 56/57, Sectors 50/57 and 55/62, Sectors 49/50 and 65/66, Sectors 70/71 and 69/70, Sectors 71/74 and 70/75, and Sectors 74/74A and 75/75A. There will also be an underpass at Vatika Chowk to be built by the GMDA.