GMDA nears plan for elevated road parallel to Gurugram metro corridor

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has moved closer to finalising a proposed six-lane elevated road on a 3.2 km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, sharing its design with the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and seeking its views, as the flyover will run parallel to the upcoming Gurugram metro on the same corridor. The 3.2 km elevated road proposal will be sent to the Haryana government after feedback from GMRL and NHAI on land needs and coordination with metro work. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said the authority has also sought inputs from the highway authority on whether additional land will be required. Once feedback is received, the proposal will be finalised and sent to the Haryana government for approval.

According to GMDA officials, the highway authority has prepared a revised design under which the elevated road will begin just ahead of the Hero Honda Chowk underpass, cross Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and terminate there. The project is estimated to cost ₹182 crore, while ₹100 crore has already been approved for shifting utilities. During a meeting last week, GMRL officials also called for early utility shifting so that metro construction can begin.

“The flyover is coming up parallel to the metro rail, and a metro station is also planned on this stretch. In order to ensure that both the projects can be constructed without an obstruction to each other, we are seeking information from both the GMRL and the NHAI. Prior planning will ensure that there are no procedural or technical delays during execution,” said a senior GMDA official.

The upgrade of this road has been pending for about five years. The first expansion plan was prepared in 2021, proposing three lanes on both sides. Later plans included flyovers, before GMDA decided to construct an elevated road along the stretch.