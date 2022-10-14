GMDA opens Basai flyover to traffic on trial basis

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said it has opened the newly constructed Basai flyover for a traffic trial on Thursday, to see if commuters faced any issues while using the structure. They also said the flyover may continue to remain open, if commuters did not face any major issue, until its formal inauguration, which is yet to be scheduled.

On Friday, Gurugram member of Parliament and minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh also visited the flyover and took stock of the road stretch between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.

The work for Basai flyover was alloted in 2018 and it was slated to be completed by 2020 but the project was delayed due to multiple reasons such as shifting of utilities, removal of encroachments and making space available for construction, GMDA officials said.

A GMDA spokesperson said Basai flyover has been opened to traffic on a trial basis, to observe vehicular movement in actual conditions and real-time. “The Basai flyover will be inaugurated later; vehicular movement has been allowed on a trial purpose. We are also giving last minutes finishes to the structure,” the spokesperson said.

The Basai flyover is 519 metres long and has been constructed at a cost of ₹110 crore, officials said, adding that the structure will help reduce congestion in the area and benefit residents of Basai, Sector 9, Sector 9A, housing board colony and those living in condominiums along the Dwarka Expressway.

Singh during his visit asked the GMDA to complete the pending work on the flyover at the earliest so that congestion issues faced by commuters, who are using service roads, are resolved. He also asked the highways authority officials to prepare a report for constructing an elevated road between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk as that will greatly benefit commuters and reduce congestion.

The Gurugram MP said he has already taken up the matter with Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who in principle had agreed to the proposal. Rao said a number of industrial associations and residents’ welfare associations submitted a plea for an elevated road as that would save the green belt on both sides of the road and also do away with the need to shift utilities.

Singh also asked officials to clear encroachments on both sides of the sector road which adjoins Basai road, besides getting all the damaged roads repaired at the earliest and completing the road patch work within the next 15 days. He also said shifting of responsibility by agencies will neither be allowed nor tolerated.