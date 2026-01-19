GMDA plans revamp of 64km footpath network to boost pedestrian safety

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority is planning to revamp a 64 km-long footpath network across the district to improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, officials said during HT Gurugram First’s second RWA meet on Saturday. Authority targets safer walking and cycling by 2026; traffic data shows 141 pedestrian deaths in 2025, highlighting urgent need. (HT Archive)

GMDA officials said existing footpaths from sectors 1 to 70 will be redesigned to be more inclusive, while pedestrian pathways will be developed on road stretches that currently lack such infrastructure. The initiative aims to make roads safer and reduce congestion, particularly on arterial and link roads.

Faisal Ibrahim, superintending engineer at GMDA’s infrastructure wing, said the authority will build and maintain footpaths across residential and commercial sectors. “By the end of 2026, model stretches projects are expected to relieve commuters of congestion. The footpath network is also being enhanced in this regard based on the guidelines and targets set by the Commission for Air Quality Management to curb vehicular emissions in the district,” Ibrahim said.

According to Ibrahim, improved footpath connectivity to model roads, along with safety signage, will help reduce road accidents and air pollution.

Residents at the meet, meanwhile, flagged multiple woes regarding pavements and pedestrian safety. “There are no service roads, footpaths, or green belts along the sector-dividing road between Sectors 102 and 102A, as well as on the upper Dwarka Expressway (75-metre road). This absence is causing severe inconvenience to residents, increasing traffic hazards, and significantly contributing to air pollution,” said Baban Rai, resident of Imperial Gardens society in Sector 102.

“Greenbelt along road sides must be given priority for growing dust absorbing, noise absorbing trees and vegetation so as to create a wall between residential areas before focusing on beautification, which can be resource intensive,” said Ashish Aggrawal, RWA Secretary of Nirvana Country in Sector 50.

Traffic police data from December 2025 shows that 141 pedestrians and 14 cyclists lost their lives between January and November 2025, highlighting the risks faced by non-motorised road users in the city.

Environmental activist Vaishali Rana said an integrated task force is needed to restore air quality to national ambient air quality standards. “Instead of agencies passing the buck on road maintenance, there must be a comprehensive, time-bound framework focused on air-quality mitigation, with clear accountability and urgent interventions to curb dust and pollution sources,” Rana said.

Residents at the meeting demanded urgent measures to control dust pollution from roads. A Haryana Pollution Control Board survey conducted in November 2025 found that nearly 60% of around 340 key road stretches were affected by dust, potholes, or construction and demolition waste lying in the open.

Responding to concerns, Ibrahim said coordinated action is being undertaken by all civic agencies to make Gurugram’s roads dust-free and safer for commuters.