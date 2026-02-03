GMDA plans service road repairs on six Gurugram corridors

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to construct and carry out special repair of service roads along at least six major roads in the city to expand road capacity and reduce congestion, officials said. Tenders for three of these roads have already been floated, while tenders for the remaining three will be issued after finalisation. GMDA plans to construct a service road in Sector 30/31 near National Highway-48. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said tenders have been floated for construction and special repair of service roads along the Sector 30–31 master road, Ardee City to Sohna road, and the Sector 49–51 master road. “The construction and special repair of service roads will expand the capacity of these roads to take traffic. We will also remove encroachments and improve the footpaths to decongest the space for smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians,” Godara said.

GMDA officials said the authority also plans to develop and repair service roads along Sector 51–57, Sector 52–57, and the Sector dividing road 51–52, covering a total stretch of 7.5 km. The project aims to ensure through connectivity of service roads. As part of the work, green belts between the main carriageway and service roads will be lowered and footpaths repaired to enhance pedestrian safety, officials added.

Separately, GMDA said on Monday it will undertake thermoplastic road marking works across Sectors 1 to 80 of Gurugram. Over 100 km of road length will be covered for lane markings, zebra crossings, and other safety markings. Requests raised in road safety meetings or received from the public will also be addressed under this contract, the authority spokesperson said.

GMDA has also floated a tender for special repair of the 1 km Daulatabad Railway Over Bridge, including resurfacing and strengthening with bituminous concrete, to be completed within six months. “The works are being taken up to enhance road condition, improve connectivity and strengthen road safety measures in the city, through planned and time-bound infrastructure works,” Godara said.