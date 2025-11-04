GMDA seeks ₹20 crore from NHAI to relay blocked recycled water pipeline

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sought ₹20 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for laying a recycled water pipeline. A storm water drain was constructed over the earlier pipeline during the construction of Dwarka expressway, which made it unusable. GMDA has approved the pipeline design and awaits NHAI’s reimbursement decision following a 2024 meeting agreement at Haryana Bhawan. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The GMDA in its letter to the highway authority sought money for laying the recycled water pipeline along a stretch of around 1.5 kilometres as agreed between the two agencies earlier.

As per GMDA official, a detailed estimate amounting to ₹20.67 crore was prepared for laying the pipeline, which includes 1,500mm and 1,600mm diameter pipes and 700mm die D.1. pipes. This estimate has been technically sanctioned by the Chief Engineer, Infra II, GMDA and approved by GMDA CEO.

As per the decision, an amount of ₹19.91 crore is to be deposited by NHAI, an official said.

A letter written by GMDA officials on November 3 read, “It was observed during the joint site visit in 2020 that a surface drain was constructed over the existing 1,500mm, 1,600mm and 700mm recycle pipelines.

The issue has been discussed with NHAI. Notably, in the meeting held on 8 November, 2024 at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, it was decided that the GMDA would execute the pending works and the cost thereof would be reimbursed by the highway authority.

GMDA officials said that they have already laid treated water pipelines on the main roads from sectors 81 to 115. Due to the missing 1.5-kilometer-long pipeline along Dwarka expressway, they are facing difficulties in supplying treated water to these sectors.

Once completed, GMDA officials said they will be able to supply recycled water for maintaining the greenery along the Dwarka expressway and nearby residential areas.

When asked about the matter, a senior NHAI official said that the matter is under the consideration of NHAI headquarter. “A meeting will be held on this matter soon.”