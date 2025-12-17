GMDA takes over MG Road green belt upkeep, ends CSR arrangement

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has taken over the maintenance work of green belts along the MG Road, as work by a private agency under Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) was not found to be satisfactory, officials said. The authority’s infrastructure division will now manage green belts and install guard rails, while enforcement teams act against vendors and illegal parking. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Work on the project has been given to the infrastructure division of the authority.

GMDA officials said that during a visit by the newly appointed GMDA CEO PC Meena on December 5, it was observed that no adequate greenery work was carried out by the agency. Due to inadequate fencing and lack of proper maintenance, a large number of street vendors were encroaching upon the newly developed infrastructure. This was obstructing the movement of pedestrians and cyclists, they added.

“It has been decided to terminate the maintenance agreement under CSR. The infrastructure one division has been directed to erect guard rails along the newly developed infrastructure and undertake the development and maintenance of the green areas,” a senior GMDA official said.

Besides, directions have also been issued to the enforcement division to remove unauthorised street vendors encroaching on the newly developed infrastructure on MG Road, ensure strict removal of illegally parked vehicles, and carry out regular enforcement drives.

According to GMDA, the MG Road beautification project aims at making the road more commuter and pedestrian friendly. It involves construction of footpaths, dedicated cycle tracks, green belts and bus bays at a cost of over ₹11 crore. The project was launched in 2023.

A senior GMDA enforcement official, when asked about the matter, said that encroachments on the road will be removed soon in a planned manner.