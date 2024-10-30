Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GMDA to build 115 Cr office complex in Sector 16

ByAbhishek Behl
Oct 30, 2024 10:53 AM IST

The new GMDA building, designed to consolidate all divisions under one roof, will feature a ground floor and nine additional stories

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to issue a tender for constructing its multi-story office building within the next 15 days, following administrative approval for the project, officials said. The new office complex, which will cost an estimated 115 crore, will be located on a 2-acre plot in Sector 16 along National Highway 48 near the Signature Tower crossing, they said, adding that the project will be funded by the authority itself, with an estimated timeline being fixed as the tender is finalised.

Currently, GMDA operates out of a rented building in Sector 44, leased from the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). (HT Archive)
Currently, GMDA operates out of a rented building in Sector 44, leased from the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). (HT Archive)

“The proposal to build an office building was presented last year in an authority meeting chaired by the chief minister. Now, with administrative approval, we are preparing a detailed tender, which will be floated in the next 15 days. We plan to construct a state-of-the-art modern building with adequate facilities for visitors and employees,” said Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer of GMDA. 

The new GMDA building, designed to consolidate all divisions under one roof, will feature a ground floor and nine additional stories. It will also include a three-story basement to provide ample parking for both officials and visitors. The command-and-control centre of GMDA will also be housed in the new facility, ensuring smooth operations across departments. “The building will also house the command-and-control centre of the authority,” Dhankhar added. 

According to a senior GMDA official, the decision to construct a dedicated office complex for GMDA was approved in the 11th authority meeting in January 2023. “GMDA has emerged as the primary planning and development body of the city, impacting nearly every aspect of services and utilities. With a large workforce and significant daily visitor traffic, it is crucial to have a dedicated complex for smooth operations and public dealings,” the official said. 

Currently, GMDA operates out of a rented building in Sector 44, leased from the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Several departments, including engineering, planning, finance, smart city, and mobility divisions, work from this leased facility. The new office complex is expected to provide improved space and resources to facilitate the authority’s expanding role in urban development. 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //